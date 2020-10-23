VIDEO: Showtime Releases First Look at 6IX9INE Docu-series SUPERVILLAIN

SHOWTIME today released a first look from the provocative SUPERVILLAIN.

SHOWTIME today released a first look from the provocative SUPERVILLAIN, profiling hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine's epic rise to notoriety. Through an exclusive interview with the incendiary rapper after his release from prison earlier this spring, director Karam Gill (Ice Cold, G-Funk) examines the culture of manufactured celebrity through 6ix9ine's mastery of social media. SUPERVILLAIN is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer will executive produce with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, journalist Stephen Witt, and Peter J. Scalettar. The three-part docu-series is set to premiere early 2021.

Watch the first look below!

Inspired by the Rolling Stone feature "Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain" by investigative journalist Stephen Witt, SUPERVILLAIN will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop's prince of trolls, boasting 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the top music charts. Not just a rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his mark as a creature of the internet, translating his outlandish digital presence into a remarkably effective persona. SUPERVILLAIN explores how beyond his antics, 6ix9ine represents Gen Y and Z's willingness to challenge and, in many cases, disregard the concept of authenticity.

Photo Credit: Showtime

