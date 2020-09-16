VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley Talk Self-Defense Class on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Watch the clip below!

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are best friends in their podcast, "Two Funny Mamas," and they're back on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to share some more funny moments together, including a story about their self-defense class turning into an awkward sexual encounter. Tune in to the show for more with Sherri and Kym.

