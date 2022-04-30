VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Co-Hosts THE TONIGHT SHOW, Performs 'When You're Gone'

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes took on added duties yesterday, Friday, April 29 when he acted as co-host for a special edition of NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." To kick off the night, Mendes and Fallon delivered the evening's monologue.

Mendes sat down with Fallon to chat up his upcoming tour prior to the pair interviewing Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Mendes closed out the show with a live performance of his newest single, "When You're Gone."

While it was his first time co-hosting, the occasion marked Mendes' ninth appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In addition to performing as a guest over many years, the singer-songwriter has participated in popular bits such as "Slay It, DON'T Spray It" and "Classroom Instruments."

Take a look at Mende's performance on the show with his newest track, "When You're Gone," and watch him tell jokes in the opening monologue below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC