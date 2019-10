Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) tells rookie Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) that he should be careful with his new Training Officer, Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox). She's spent most of the last several years undercover, and her transition to patrol is going to be tough.

Watch the clip below!

Watch 'The Rookie' SUNDAY 10|9c on ABC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You