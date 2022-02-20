Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: See an Exclusive First Clip from Netflix's THE ADAM PROJECT Starring Ryan Reynolds

The sci-fi comedy is set to debut on March 11th.

Feb. 20, 2022  

The upcoming Netflix film, The Adam Project, has released a sneak peek into the film's action. The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell is set to premiere on March 11th. The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The film will follow a time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.The cast features other big names, including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña.

The much awaited film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, p.g.a., and Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a. The executive producers are Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, George Dewey, Patrick Gooing, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Take a first look at the upcoming action-packed sci-fi comedy in the clip below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


