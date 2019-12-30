VIDEO: See a Compilation of the Year's Best NBC Moments!

The Voice, AGT, American Ninja Warrior, World of Dance, Songland, BRING THE FUNNY and more of the moments you loved on NBC.

Watch the compilation below!

UPCOMING SHOWS

America's Got Talent: The Champions - Premieres 1/6

Manifest - Returns 1/6

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Premieres 1/7

Chicago Med - Returns 1/8

Chicago Fire - Returns 1/8

Chicago PD - Returns 1/8

Law & Order: SVU - Returns 1/9

Perfect Harmony - Returns 1/9

Superstore - Returns 1/9

The Good Place - Returns 1/9

Will & Grace - Returns 1/9

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the BONE COLLECTOR - Premieres 1/10

This Is Us - Returns 1/14

New Amsterdam - Returns 1/14

Click Here to Watch the Video!



