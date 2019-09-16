VIDEO: Season Two of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Premieres September 26

ABC will premiere the second season of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on September 26!

In the episode, when Delilah goes into labor, Eddie feels compelled to tell Katherine the truth about being the baby's father. Meanwhile, Gary and Maggie struggle with living together post-cancer, and Rome and Regina continue to be at odds about having a baby of their own.

Watch two previews below!

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.





Related Articles