VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Explains His Chair Tumble on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Feb. 13, 2020  

Ryan Seacrest reveals why he took a hilarious tumble from his chair during Live with Kelly and Ryan and talks about the evolution of AMERICAN IDOL over nearly 20 years.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

