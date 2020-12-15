VIDEO: Ricky Martin Talks About Making His TV Debut on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ricky Martin talks about spending time with his family in Puerto Rico, launching an orbital audio-focused company during the pandemic and recording his new album Pausa.

Ricky Martin has been heralded as "an international pop icon and Latin Music's Global Ambassador" (Billboard). The Grammy-winning superstar has sold over 60 million albums and performed to sold-out stadium and arena audiences throughout the world. He starred in the most recent revival of Evita on Broadway; he previously starred as Marius in Les Misrables in 1996.

