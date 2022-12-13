VIDEO: Regina Hall & Russell Dickerson Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

"The Best Man: The Final Chapters" star Regina Hall makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, December 13.

The actress reveals she seriously considered becoming a nun twice until she got a boyfriend and had too many sexual partners! The two stars bond over their on-screen husband Marlon Wayans and Jennifer shares how much he spoiled her, shocking Regina. Then, Jennifer and Regina have a "girlfriend moment" and play a dating dealbreaker game.

Later in the show, Jennifer sits down with COUNTRY MUSIC star Russell Dickerson. He chats about meeting his wife in college, his version of the moment she fell in love with him, and how his family decorates for Christmas two days after Halloween.

Plus, Russell talks about his 2-year-old's singing voice, his new self-titled album and explains the BACKSTORY behind some of his favorite songs.

The week continues with "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, "Friends" megastar Matthew Perry, and actress Gabrielle Union.

