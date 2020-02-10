VIDEO: Randy Newman Performs 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' at the Oscars

Randy Newman performed the Oscar-nominated original song 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from TOY STORY 4 live at Oscars 2020.

Watch the performance below!

Newman wrote "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" for the animated Disney Pixar film Toy Story 4. Newman has composed music for many Disney and Pixar films, including the hit song "You've Got A Friend In Me" from the first Toy Story film.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





