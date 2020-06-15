VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Queens Join Call for Diversity in 'We Are the World'

While there isn't a Pride March in NYC this year due to COVID-19, the not-for-profit Visiting Nurse Service of New York-an organization of more than 13,000 staff of every race, ethnicity, color, sexual orientation and gender identity-has created an uplifting video of "We Are the World," sung by some of New York's top drag queens, including members of the internationally renowned cast of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Performers include Brita Filter, Pissi Myles, Nicky Doll and more!

Watch below!

