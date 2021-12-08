VIDEO: Queen Latifah & Dennis Quaid in THE TIGER RISING Trailer

The trailer for The Tiger Rising has been released. Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid star in this beloved tale based on the New York Times best-selling book by Kate DiCamillo. The film will be released in theaters on January 21.

When 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs WILD and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah) and the stubborn NEW GIRL in school (Madalen Mills), he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures in this heartwarming adaptation.

The film was written and directed by Ray Giarratana. The film also features Sam Trammell and Katharine McPhee.

Watch the new trailer here: