VIDEO: Prepare for Will Forte to Host SNL Tonight With This Throwback Sketch

Former SNL cast member Will Forte is set to host tonight's SNL show. He appeared on SNL from 2002 until 2010 and was a key part of the cast. Tonight, he will host for the first time alongside the band Maneskin, who will be the musical guests this weekend.

He most notably wrote for That 70's Show, voiced many cartoon characters, and starred as MacGruber in the film MacGruber. Prepare for his shenanigans as host tonight with this throwback sketch from 2007. The sketch parodies television's MacGyver, and is the basis and inspiration for the MacGruber movies. Watch it below!