Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Prepare for Will Forte to Host SNL Tonight With This Throwback Sketch

pixeltracker

Forte was a key SNL cast member from 2002 until 2010.

Jan. 22, 2022  

Former SNL cast member Will Forte is set to host tonight's SNL show. He appeared on SNL from 2002 until 2010 and was a key part of the cast. Tonight, he will host for the first time alongside the band Maneskin, who will be the musical guests this weekend.

He most notably wrote for That 70's Show, voiced many cartoon characters, and starred as MacGruber in the film MacGruber. Prepare for his shenanigans as host tonight with this throwback sketch from 2007. The sketch parodies television's MacGyver, and is the basis and inspiration for the MacGruber movies. Watch it below!

VIDEO: Prepare for Will Forte to Host SNL Tonight With This Throwback Sketch
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button
Book of Mormon Jumping Mormon Button
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover
Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stage Entertainment Opens Second Theatre In Milan
  • LO SCHIACCIANOCI Dal 23 Dicembre Teatro Atlantico Live
  • COVID-19 Outbreak Delays La Scala Ballet Opening
  • La Scala Postpones Season Opening Due to COVID-19 Outbreak