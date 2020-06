VIDEO: Phoebe Bridgers Performs 'I See You' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Phoebe Bridgers, safe and cool hanging out in her car. Corden asks Phoebe about her new album, "Punisher."

After, Phoebe performs "I See You" from the car, with the pedal on the floor.

Watch the interview and performance below!

