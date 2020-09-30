VIDEO: Phoebe Bridgers Performs 'I Know The End' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the performance below!

Phoebe Bridgers has spent the summer turning out unique and vibrant television performances for the country's late night shows. Her latest, a cinematic version of "I Know The End" taped for Late Night with Seth Meyers, aired last night.

The swooping one shot performance was filmed at a theater in Covina, California and features her full band of Odessa Jorgensen, Emily Retsas, Marshall Vore, Nick White and Harrison Whitford along with co-producer Ethan Gruska.

The Seth Meyers booking follows stand out quarantine performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden and CBS This Morning. Phoebe recently performed a live streamed show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and chose The White House's Oval Office as her location for NPR Music's Tiny Desk.

Phoebe released her second solo album, Punisher, to international acclaim in June. A deluge of rave reviews was followed by her first #1 on a Billboard Chart - "Emerging Artists" - and two #1 Radio Chart Placements - on FMBQ's Non-Comm and College Radio Charts - plus a debut in the Top Ten UK Album Chart at #6.

One of the most critically lauded albums of the year so far Punisher follows Bridgers' debut, Stranger in The Alps (2017), the boygenius EP with Julien Baker & Lucy Dacus (2018), and Better Oblivion Community Center, a collaboration with Conor Oberst (2019).

