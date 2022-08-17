Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares VAMPIRE ACADEMY Series Trailer

First four episodes drop Thursday, September 15, with new episodes weekly.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Peacock has dropped the official trailer for YA supernatural drama series 'Vampire Academy.'

From the creative minds of Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Peacock Thursday, September 15. First four episodes drop Thursday, September 15, with new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage 'Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do THE JOB first.

The cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Watch the new trailer here:

