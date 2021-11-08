VIDEO: Paramount+ Releases 1883 First-Look Trailer

Paramount+ has released the trailer for 1883, set to be released on December 19, exclusively on Paramount+.

Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy® nominated series "Yellowstone." Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series stars Academy Award® nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy Award® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award® Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Watch the new trailer here: