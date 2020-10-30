Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Omari Hardwick Talks About Meeting Dwayne Johnson on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

It's safe to say that Omari made quite the first impression in a Winnie the Pooh costume.

Oct. 30, 2020  

In this Halloween-themed show, Omari Hardwick recalls his first time meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a Halloween party, and it's safe to say that Omari made quite the first impression in a Winnie the Pooh costume. Tune in to hear the hilarious story!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

