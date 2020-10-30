VIDEO: Omari Hardwick Talks About Meeting Dwayne Johnson on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
It's safe to say that Omari made quite the first impression in a Winnie the Pooh costume.
In this Halloween-themed show, Omari Hardwick recalls his first time meeting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at a Halloween party, and it's safe to say that Omari made quite the first impression in a Winnie the Pooh costume. Tune in to hear the hilarious story!
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
