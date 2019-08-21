VIDEO: Nickelodeon Shares First-Look at LEGO JURASSIC WORLD: LEGEND OF ISLA NUBLAR

Nickelodeon has released a first-look at Universal Brand Development (Universal), the LEGO Group and Nickelodeon's all-new, animated mini-series, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.

Watch the video below!

The show takes place before the event of 2015 feature film Jurassic World. Set in 2012, newly hired animal behaviourist, Owen Grady, and Assistant Manager of Park Operations, Claire Dearing, team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way, including runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, throngs of tourists, unpredictable tropical weather and an impulsive boss!

In Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, there's also a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park's past who is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever. WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Well...everything.

EGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar premieres Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.





