VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL

Netflix has shared the trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.

Watch below!

In the new special, Jerry Seinfeld reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You