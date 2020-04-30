VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL

Article Pixel Apr. 30, 2020  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.

Watch below!

In the new special, Jerry Seinfeld reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.

Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch LES MISERABLES Casts Unite for an Epic 'One Day More'
  • VIDEO: Casts of JERSEY BOYS Around the World Sing 'Who Loves You'
  • VIDEO: WICKED Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Frontline Workers
  • VIDEO: LEGALLY BLONDE Delta Nu's Reunite for 'Omigod You Guys' Parody!