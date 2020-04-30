VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL
Netflix has shared the trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.
In the new special, Jerry Seinfeld reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy.
Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.