VIDEO: Netflix Shares SEX/LIFE Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of SEX/LIFE. The new season will begin streaming on March 2, 2023.

The series stars Sarah Shahi (Billie Connelly), Mike Vogel (Cooper Connelly), Adam Demos (Brad Simon), and Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow).

The cast also includes Cleo Anthony (Kam), Craig Bierko (Mick), Darius Homayoun (Majid), Dylan Bruce (Spencer is Cooper's brother), Jonathan Sadowski (Devon), Li Jun Li (Francesca), and Wallis Day (Gigi).

SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. The series is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton.

Watch the new trailer here: