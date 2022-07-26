VIDEO: Netflix Shares ME TIME Trailer Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

Netflix has shared the trailer for Me Time. The new film will begin streaming on Friday, August 26.

The film stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O. Yang.

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a WILD weekend that nearly upends his life.

John Amos, Anna Maria Horsford, Andrew Santino, Deborah S. Craig, Naomi Ekperigin, Drew Droege, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Tahj Mowry, Carlo Rota, Che Tafari, and Amentii Sledge are also included in the film.

Watch the new trailer here: