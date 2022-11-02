VIDEO: Netflix Shares DEAD TO ME Season Three Trailer

Jen & Judy are back for one last WILD ride! The third and final season of Dead to Me premieres November 17 on Netflix.

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) return, ready to risk their lives one last time for a friendship that's above the law. In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news.

When the FBI takes over Steve's murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity. Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons.

This season, no one's future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives? And can they save each other?

The cast also includes James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Diana Maria Riva, Brandon Scott, Natalie Morales, Garret Dillahunt, Frances Conroy, Max Jenkins and Valerie Mahaffey.

From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, the final season of DEAD TO ME delivers shocking twists, unexpected turns, and the kind of laughter you can only share with your best friend.

Watch the new trailer here: