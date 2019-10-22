VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for I'M WITH THE BAND: NASTY CHERRY

Meet Nasty Cherry, an all-female alt-pop band formed by Charli XCX, as they make their own rules in the music world. The documentary reality series I'M WITH THE BAND: NASTY CHERRY premieres November 15, only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!

In an era where there is no roadmap to success in the music industry, global Pop star Charli XCX handpicked four women to form the alt-pop band, Nasty Cherry. The latest signing to Charli XCX's label, Nasty Cherry is an unconventional mix of seasoned musicians and first timers.

This six-episode series documents their origin story - from moving in together and their first practice to their first performance and debut single release and everything in between. An intimate look into what it takes to make your dreams come true, I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry follows the women as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process.

With Charli's support and guidance, Nasty Cherry has the potential to really catch fire...or completely implode if they can't keep their egos and insecurities in check, and in this unfiltered and intimate series, viewers find out what it takes to make - or break - this badass band.





