VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for F IS FOR FAMILY Season 4

Article Pixel May. 28, 2020  

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season for F is for Family. From comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren't part of anyone's vocabulary, let alone the norm.

F Is for Family Season 4 finds Frank dealing with an unwelcome visit from his estranged father, while Sue pursues New Age pregnancy support and the Murphy kids try out new personas.

Watch the trailer below!

F is for Family season 4 premieres June 12, 2020 on Netflix.

VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for F IS FOR FAMILY Season 4
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author TV News Desk

  • ASCAP Pop Music Awards & Screen Music Awards To Kick Off ASCAP's Innovative Virtual Award Series
  • Prospect 100 Announces Fan Voting For Global Youth Music Competition
  • LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces 'Live's At-Home Prom'
  • French Singer SOKO Releases New Song 'Blasphemie'