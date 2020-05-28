VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for F IS FOR FAMILY Season 4

Netflix has released the trailer for the fourth season for F is for Family. From comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren't part of anyone's vocabulary, let alone the norm.

F Is for Family Season 4 finds Frank dealing with an unwelcome visit from his estranged father, while Sue pursues New Age pregnancy support and the Murphy kids try out new personas.

Watch the trailer below!

F is for Family season 4 premieres June 12, 2020 on Netflix.

