VIDEO: Netflix Releases DISENCHANTMENT PART IV Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Disenchantment Part IV. The new season is set to debut on February 9.

The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

The series features THE VOICE talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade, and Lucy Montgomery.

The mystery of Dreamland's origins - and the stakes for its future - become ever clearer as our trio - and KING Zøg - find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom's fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They'll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

Watch the new trailer here: