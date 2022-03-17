VIDEO: Netflix Releases ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Anatomy of a Scandal, a new psychological thriller series based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The series premieres April 15, 2022 on Netflix.

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world.

A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

The cast features Sienna Miller (Sophie Whitehouse), Michelle Dockery (Kate Woodcroft), Rupert Friend (James Whitehouse), Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton), Josette Simon (Angela Regan), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Tom Southern), Joshua McGuire (Chris Clarke), Liz White (Ali Conlon), Nancy Farino (Holly), Hannah Dodd (young Sophie), Ben Radcliffe (young James), Jake Simmance (Young Tom), Annie Haworth (young Alison), Amelie Bea-Smith (Emily Whitehouse), Sebastian Selwood (Finn Whitehouse).

Watch the new trailer here: