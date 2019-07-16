VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Clip from ROCKO'S MODERN LIFE: STATIC CLING

Netflix and Nickelodeon's ROCKO'S MODERN LIFE: STATIC CLING, from creator Joe Murray, will release globally on Netflix on August 9th, 2019.

Watch the trailer below!

After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko's old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.

Originally airing from 1993-1996, the Nickelodeon animated series Rocko's Modern Life follows the adventures of an Australian wallaby named Rocko and his two companions, Heffer and Filburt, through their adventures in their home of O-Town.





