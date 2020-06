Mike Birbiglia was a guest on Monday's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about his new book, The New One!

During the interview, Birbiglia shares why he thinks newlyweds should ask the question "Who did?" and talks about co-writing a book with his wife.

Birbiglia also breaks down some of the prompts he uses on his podcast, Working It Out.

Watch the interview below!

Related Articles View More TV Stories