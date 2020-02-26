VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Talks Throwback Photos on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Melissa McCarthy takes Kelly Clarkson back in time, sharing some of her personal photos through the years and Kelly loses it over a shot from the mid-'80s of Melissa and her sister's matching perms. Plus, Melissa and Kelly bond over short people problems and talk about the new season of "Little Big Shots."

Watch the interview below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Talks Throwback Photos on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks the Upcoming HAMILTON Movie
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 4 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Accept HRC's Ally for Equality Award!