VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Talks Throwback Photos on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Melissa McCarthy takes Kelly Clarkson back in time, sharing some of her personal photos through the years and Kelly loses it over a shot from the mid-'80s of Melissa and her sister's matching perms. Plus, Melissa and Kelly bond over short people problems and talk about the new season of "Little Big Shots."

Watch the interview below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





