VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRI

New episodes of Sherri premiere weekdays.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Today on 'Sherri,' the co-stars of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere.

Melissa Gorga teased why she didn't attend Teresa Giudice's wedding saying that, "enough is enough" and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as "toxic."

"Listen, it's extremely sad. It's one of those things where you never wish it on anyone. You never imagine that it's going to happen. I think everyone will see why we made that decision. And I think that was honestly the best thing for my family at that time. There's sometimes when you have to say, 'enough is enough,' and I feel like everyone will see why through the show [or I'd love to tell you now]. But it's sad, it's a very sad situation," Gorga shared.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.

Watch the new interview clip here:

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury



