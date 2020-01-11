The Inheritance
VIDEO: Matthew Lopez and Kyle Soller Discuss THE INHERITANCE with Jimmy Fallon

Matthew Lopez and Kyle Soller discuss the inspiration for their emotional, critically acclaimed, six-hour-long Broadway play, The Inheritance, and what the two-part show has in common with a Netflix series.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

