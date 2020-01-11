VIDEO: Matthew Lopez and Kyle Soller Discuss THE INHERITANCE with Jimmy Fallon

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

Matthew Lopez and Kyle Soller discuss the inspiration for their emotional, critically acclaimed, six-hour-long Broadway play, The Inheritance, and what the two-part show has in common with a Netflix series.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

