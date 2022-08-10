Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Madelaine Petsch & Chlöe Bailey Star in JANE Trailer

JANE premieres in select AMC theaters on August 26 and will be streaming exclusively on Creator+ on September 16.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Creator+ has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film JANE, starring Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Chlöe Bailey (Chlöe x Halle), Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Nina Bloomgarden (Fatherhood) and model Chloe Yu as the titular character of Jane.

Directed by Sabrina Jaglom (Home Again), the psychological thriller follows Olivia (Petsch), a seemingly PERFECT HIGH school senior who struggles with grief following the recent loss of a friend. After being deferred from her dream college she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks.

In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success but, as things escalate, she is forced to confront-and embrace-her darkest impulses in order to get ahead.

JANE is the second feature-film from next-generation content studio and distribution platform, Creator+, and is produced by Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Debbie Liebling (Hulu's PEN15), Creator+ Head of Production Nick Phillips (Gunpowder & Sky's Alt) and Creator+ Head of Content Studio Adam Wescott (YouTube Originals' This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous).

JANE premieres in select AMC theaters on August 26 and will be streaming exclusively on Creator+ on September 16.

Watch the new trailer here:

