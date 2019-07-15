VIDEO: MTV Shares A New CATFISH Catch Up

Jul. 15, 2019  

On this episode of 'Catfish Catch-Up,' Nev revisits an unusual episode - "Kayla & Courtney," aka "the medium episode." Nev recounts how this episode changed him and reconnects with Kayla to find out if she's still communicating with her dad through Courtney.

New episodes of 'Catfish' air every Wednesday at 8/7c on MTV.

Catfish: The TV Show brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet. They've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?

