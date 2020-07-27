Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lucy Liu, Ken Jeong And More Release Asian American Anti-Hate PSA

Article Pixel Jul. 27, 2020  

The #WashTheHate campaign, which launched in March in response to the alarming rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the wake of COVID-19, has been tracking organizations and social media influencers who have independently created content to address the rise in the bullying and harassment of the Asian American community. The latest is a PSA from the actors, performers and broadcasters union, SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA has teamed up with some of Hollywood's top Asian American celebrities -- including Lucy Liu, Ken Jeong, Carrie Ann Inaba and Jeannie Mai -- to release a PSA that urges Americans to take a stand against anti-Asian discrimination. The two-minute video features 16 SAG-AFTRA members addressing recent hate incidents, which have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and calling for unity.

The SAG-AFTRA PSA tagged #WashTheHate, a campaign which has urged high profile Asian Americans and allies, ranging from entertainers to corporate executives, to participate.

The surge in anti-Asian hate has ignited unprecedented civic engagement and activism from the Asian American community. Historically perceived as a silent and apolitical "model minority", Asian Americans are now raising their voices like never before -- and not just for their own. A recent Pew Research study found that 75% of Asian Americans express support for Black Lives Matter, with many participating in protests following THE KILLING of George Floyd.

