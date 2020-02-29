VIDEO: Lionel Richie Serenades AMERICAN IDOL Contestant's Great-Grandmother With 'Lady'

A clip from this week's upcoming episode of AMERICAN IDOL shows a heartfelt moment between judge Lionel Richie and a contestant's great-grandmother.

After the contestant, DeWayne Crocker Jr., sang his audition song, he mentioned his great-grandmother was a fan of Richie's.

"I have a great-grandma, she's 78 and she loves you," he said, before bringing her out.

She told Richie that his song "Lady" was the reason she and her husband met, and Richie proceeded to serenade the woman, and pull her in for a slow dance.

Watch the clip below!

The new episode of AMERICAN IDOL airs this Sunday, March 1, at 8pm on ABC.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, four GRAMMY Awards®, the distinction of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016 and Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017, Richie is a true music icon. The Tuskegee, Alabama native is one of only two songwriters in history to have charted No. 1 records for nine consecutive years. In March 2018, Richie put his handprints and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, one of Hollywood's oldest honors.





