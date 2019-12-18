VIDEO: Liam Payne Talks About His Love of Post Malone on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Liam Payne talks about letting his fans name his debut solo album, LP1, how a miscommunication turned into him learning to ride a horse for a music video and Post Malone's nickname for him.

