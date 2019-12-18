VIDEO: Liam Payne Talks About His Love of Post Malone on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 18, 2019  

Liam Payne talks about letting his fans name his debut solo album, LP1, how a miscommunication turned into him learning to ride a horse for a music video and Post Malone's nickname for him.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

