VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Talks THE MASKED SINGER Rumors on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Emmy Award-winning actor and viral star Leslie Jordan brings his fun-loving energy to "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, September 26.

The "Call Me Kat" actor and Jennifer address the rumor that she's on "The Masked Singer" and Leslie dishes to the host that he developed a crush on Joel McHale while serving as a guest panelist.

Leslie then goes on to share his embarrassing story of performing his non-PG one-man show in front of surprise guests former First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters! Plus, tune-in to watch Jennifer and Leslie perform "This Little Light of Mine."

The week continues with Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor, Emmy Award-nominated "Grey's Anatomy" star Chandra Wilson, and the multi-talented Emmy Award-winner Derek Hough.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

