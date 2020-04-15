VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Participate in All In Challenge

As part of their participation with the All In Challenge, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk on role in their upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, along with a day on set, and lunch with them and Martin Scorsese.

See the video below!

The All In Challenge is bringing together artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, especially those experiencing food insecurity. 100% of proceeds will go to America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, along with No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

DiCaprio challenges Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres, and De Niro challenges Jamie Foxx. Other participants thus far include Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, Ryan Seacrest, Russell Wilson & Ciara. Current experiences are live at www.allinchallenge.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories