VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Participate in All In Challenge
As part of their participation with the All In Challenge, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk on role in their upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, along with a day on set, and lunch with them and Martin Scorsese.
See the video below!
The All In Challenge is bringing together artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, especially those experiencing food insecurity. 100% of proceeds will go to America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, along with No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.
DiCaprio challenges Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres, and De Niro challenges Jamie Foxx. Other participants thus far include Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, Ryan Seacrest, Russell Wilson & Ciara. Current experiences are live at www.allinchallenge.com.
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. Thats why were asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If youve ever wondered what its like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?