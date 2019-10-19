VIDEO: Laugh Along With the CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Season Four Gag Reel

Click Here for More Articles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CW's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND came to a close with its fourth season. However, fans rejoice as there is now a gag reel for the final season!

Check out the hilarious bloopers in the video below!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend tells the story of Rebecca Bunch, a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.





