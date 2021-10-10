Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Appears as a Member of a Pop Group in Cut SNL Sketch

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Kim Kardashian West with musical guest Halsey.

Oct. 10, 2021  

In one Cut for Time sketch, a Costco intern (Sarah Sherman) brings in a pop group (Kim Kardashian West, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang) in an attempt to boost sales.

Watch the full sketch below!

SNL is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

