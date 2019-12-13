VIDEO: Keri Russell Talks Working With J.J. Abrams on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Keri Russell talks about watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with Matthew Rhys and her long history of working with J.J. Abrams.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

A familiar face to audiences worldwide, Keri Russell has starred in a number of major motion pictures, independent films, and television shows. Russell was most recently seen on the critically acclaimed FX series "The Americans," which completed its six-season run this spring. For the show, Russell received a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Drama, three Emmy nominations, one Golden Globe nomination, and four Critics' Choice Award nominations. Upcoming, Russell will be seen on the big screen in Star Wars: Episode IX, which reunites her with director J.J. Abrams, and the Scott Cooper-directed, Guillermo del Toro-produced supernatural horror thriller, Antlers. Both films are scheduled to be released in 2019. Russell's film credits include We Were Soldiers, Mad About Mambo, The Upside of Anger, Mission: Impossible III, August Rush, The Girl in the Park, Bedtime Stories, Extraordinary Measures, Goats, Austenland, Dark Skies, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Free State of Jones and, of course, the romantic film Waitress, for which she received rave reviews. Russell first garnered attention when she starred in the title role of the hit television series "Felicity" from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. Just four months after the show's acclaimed premiere on the WB, she was honored with a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series. Russell's other television credits include the miniseries "Into the West," executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the HALLMARK HALL OF FAME Presentation "The Magic of Ordinary Days," and "Running Wilde" with Will Arnett. Russell made her New York theater debut in the Off-Broadway production of Neil LaBute's Fat Pig in 2005.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You