VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'You've Really Got a Hold On Me'

The song was originally recorded by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.

May. 4, 2021  

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a Motown cover of "You've Really Got A Hold On Me'" by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years.

It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly's unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make here laugh along the way. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

