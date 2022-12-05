VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Kenya Barris's You People, which debuts on January 27, 2023.

The film follows a new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

The film was executive produced by David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: