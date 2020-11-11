VIDEO: Jon Hamm Stars in EELS' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

Watch the new video below!

Critically acclaimed rock group EELS' highly anticipated new album Earth to Dora is out now via E Works/[PIAS].

In celebration of the album's release, the band is premiering a new video for the feel-good hit of the feel-worst year, "Are We Alright Again." The Greg Barnes-directed one-take video shows a typical EELS fan finding solace in EELS music. Shot on 35mm film, it stars Jon Hamm, Mike Mitchell, Eric Edelstein, Caroline Bloom and Jude B. Lanston. EELS leader Mark Oliver Everett, a.k.a. E, says, "We could all use a little comfort from the past year. Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video."

Watch the video below!

The new album is available on LP, CD and digitally, stream or buy it HERE.

Recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio, Earth to Dora is produced by E and performed by E, Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo. The album continues to receive extensive critical praise:

