VIDEO: John Cena Talks About His New Relationship on TODAY SHOW

John Cena stops by TODAY to discuss his upcoming film, "Playing With Fire," in which he plays a firefighter who meets his match after rescuing three rambunctious kids. He also comments on his fairly new hairdo and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

Watch the interview below!

