VIDEO: Jodie Whittaker & David Tennant Judge a DOCTOR WHO Cosplay Contest on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, both having the honor of playing the Doctor in thelegendary series 'Doctor Who.'

After talking about life in quarantine, James asks them about their experience playing the role and what the show means to them.

Corden also invites 'Doctor Who' superfans from the internet to participate in a cosplay competition, recreating characters from their home, and he surprises the participants with judges Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, who show up in their own costumes.

Watch the interview and see the contest below!

