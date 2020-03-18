VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks Trump, Tom Brady, and More in At-Home 'Minilogue'

While JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE is on hiatus due to the current health crisis, he took to Youtube to film an at-home version of his monologue.

In today's "Minilogue" Jimmy talks about being home with his kids, how Donald Trump is handling all of this, Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, celebrating Saint Patrick's Day at home, and we take the opportunity to rewatch the greatest local news story of all time - a leprechaun sighting in Mobile, Alabama.

Watch the video below!

Jimmy will also be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today, it is No Kid Hungry. They make sure kids eat. He asks that his viewers please consider helping them too at https://www.nokidhungry.org/





