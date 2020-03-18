VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks Trump, Tom Brady, and More in At-Home 'Minilogue'

Article Pixel Mar. 18, 2020  

While JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE is on hiatus due to the current health crisis, he took to Youtube to film an at-home version of his monologue.

In today's "Minilogue" Jimmy talks about being home with his kids, how Donald Trump is handling all of this, Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, celebrating Saint Patrick's Day at home, and we take the opportunity to rewatch the greatest local news story of all time - a leprechaun sighting in Mobile, Alabama.

Watch the video below!

Jimmy will also be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today, it is No Kid Hungry. They make sure kids eat. He asks that his viewers please consider helping them too at https://www.nokidhungry.org/

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Talks Trump, Tom Brady, and More in At-Home 'Minilogue'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases 'The Coronavirus Lament' GUYS AND DOLLS Parody
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan Sings Cut Song From HERCULES at Broadway Princess Party
  • VIDEO: Equity President Kate Shindle Talks Broadway Shutdown on MSNBC
  • VIDEO: Get a Guided Tour of the Hal Prince Exhibit at the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts with Curator Doug Reside!