VIDEO: Jimmy Challenges Guy Fieri to Drink a Raw Egg on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Guy Fieri explains how he ended up having a boxing watch party at Sylvester Stallone's house with Al Pacino, Sugar Ray Leonard, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Strahan before Jimmy dares him to eat his least favorite food raw.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You